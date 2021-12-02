Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > Things to do >

'Festive spirit building' ahead of Swaffham's Christmas weekend

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:45 PM December 2, 2021
The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt

The programme has been finalised ahead of Swaffham's Christmas Market Weekend for 2021 - Credit: Ian Burt

Excitement is growing in Swaffham ahead of the town's eagerly-awaited Christmas extravaganza. 

The programme has been finalised for the Christmas Market Weekend, taking place this Saturday and Sunday (December 4-5). 

Having been left frustrated last year due to Covid restrictions, Swaffham Town Council has expanded the event to cover the entire weekend. 

Swaffham Christmas light switch on 2018. Photo: Sue Dent

A scene from a previous Christmas lights event in Swaffham - Credit: Sue Dent

A two-day road closure will therefore be in place in the town centre. 

Entertainment will include an ice-skating rink, market stalls, live music and, of course, the lights switch-on itself. 

Colin Houghton, chairman of the Christmas Market Weekend working group, said local people were determined to make up for lost time. 

He said: "You really can feel the festive spirit building in Swaffham as we get closer to our special weekend.

Most Read

  1. 1 TSB announce closure of its bank in Swaffham
  2. 2 Festive cheer returns to Watton streets at Christmas event
  3. 3 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
  1. 4 Converted water tower home to appear on Grand Designs
  2. 5 What to see in the sky in December: The 'Cold Moon' and meteor showers
  3. 6 Who should you vote for in Breckland by-election?
  4. 7 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
  5. 8 Waste carrier fined £1,900 after metal and containers found in woodland
  6. 9 Council saluted by RSPCA for its care of stray animals
  7. 10 Road closed after overhead powerlines go down

"It has been a monumental effort to put together this full programme. We are indebted to all our sponsors, and there are so many people to thank.

Andy Francis at the Swaffham Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Ian Burt

A scene from a previous Christmas lights event in Swaffham - Credit: Archant

"We are pulling out all the stops to have something for all ages, and hope the weather will be kind to us so everyone can enjoy what's in store."

The Saturday Market will be in its usual place with around 50 traders, before bags of holly are auctioned off for charity at 11am. 

The Kings Morris Dancers will dance in the early afternoon and DJ James will treat families to festive tunes from 4pm. 

Then, the traditional market will make way for a street food and craft market, alongside fairground rides. 

In the evening, a lantern parade will be followed by live music from ABC Blues Brothers (6pm) and Little Mix tribute band, LMX (8pm). 

Sue Rolfe. Picture: Ian Burt

A scene from a previous Christmas lights event in Swaffham - Credit: Archant

On Sunday, a Christmas market will be accompanied by a funfair throughout the day, while children can meet Santa in his grotto at the Assembly Rooms. To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council/e-xqjrom.

A live animal nativity in Plowright Place, and music from Fakenham Town Band, the Thursford Organ,  DJ James and Pot of Gold will take proceedings through to the big switch-on at 5-5.15pm. 

Local singer Senor Momento will close the event with a host of festive songs.

To book an ice rink slot (£5 for 30 minutes) over the weekend, visit ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council/e-llqgqq.

Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dozens of trees have been felled behind the Longfields estate in Swaffham

Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hockey players who use the Watton astro pitch.

Hockey club plans fundraising tournament to save its pitch

Sarah Hussain

person
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Coronavirus

Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon