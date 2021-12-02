'Festive spirit building' ahead of Swaffham's Christmas weekend
- Credit: Ian Burt
Excitement is growing in Swaffham ahead of the town's eagerly-awaited Christmas extravaganza.
The programme has been finalised for the Christmas Market Weekend, taking place this Saturday and Sunday (December 4-5).
Having been left frustrated last year due to Covid restrictions, Swaffham Town Council has expanded the event to cover the entire weekend.
A two-day road closure will therefore be in place in the town centre.
Entertainment will include an ice-skating rink, market stalls, live music and, of course, the lights switch-on itself.
Colin Houghton, chairman of the Christmas Market Weekend working group, said local people were determined to make up for lost time.
He said: "You really can feel the festive spirit building in Swaffham as we get closer to our special weekend.
"It has been a monumental effort to put together this full programme. We are indebted to all our sponsors, and there are so many people to thank.
"We are pulling out all the stops to have something for all ages, and hope the weather will be kind to us so everyone can enjoy what's in store."
The Saturday Market will be in its usual place with around 50 traders, before bags of holly are auctioned off for charity at 11am.
The Kings Morris Dancers will dance in the early afternoon and DJ James will treat families to festive tunes from 4pm.
Then, the traditional market will make way for a street food and craft market, alongside fairground rides.
In the evening, a lantern parade will be followed by live music from ABC Blues Brothers (6pm) and Little Mix tribute band, LMX (8pm).
On Sunday, a Christmas market will be accompanied by a funfair throughout the day, while children can meet Santa in his grotto at the Assembly Rooms. To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council/e-xqjrom.
A live animal nativity in Plowright Place, and music from Fakenham Town Band, the Thursford Organ, DJ James and Pot of Gold will take proceedings through to the big switch-on at 5-5.15pm.
Local singer Senor Momento will close the event with a host of festive songs.
To book an ice rink slot (£5 for 30 minutes) over the weekend, visit ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council/e-llqgqq.