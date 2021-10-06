Town to introduce ice skating at annual Christmas light switch-on

Published: 3:49 PM October 6, 2021

A Christmas market, ice skating and live animal nativity is set to entertain families at Swaffham's annual light switch-on this year. - Credit: Archant

A Christmas market, ice skating and live animal nativity is set to entertain families at a town’s annual event - which promises to be “bigger and better” this year.

Swaffham’s Christmas light switch-on is a festive event which attracts families from across the county.

After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled festivities last year, Swaffham Town Council has made up for lost by spanning the event across a whole weekend - which will include some new additions.

It will be held on the weekend of December 4 and December 5 and the official light switch-on will take place at 5pm on the Sunday.

Kicking off on the Saturday, families will have the opportunity to ice skate or attend the town’s usual market.

Later on there will be live music, including a Little Mix tribute band, and street food vendors.

Claire Smith, deputy town clerk at the council, said: “We are planning a two-day Christmas event this year.

"Normally we have a Christmas light switch-on event on the Sunday but we are extending it to include the Saturday.

“It’s going to be a really good fun. We have definitely felt that we needed to have something nice to look forward to this year and we want to encourage lots of families to come out and enjoy themselves.

“We have had people get in touch saying they are excited. The event is also being sponsored by a lot of local businesses which is great.”

On the Sunday, the event – which spans across the town centre and market place – will also see Santa in his grotto at the Assembly Rooms as well as a live animal nativity and funfair.

A festive-themed market will be held selling seasonal food, drink and gifts and more live performances.

The ice rink will be available for a small charge across both days.

Ms Smith added: “It’s a very popular local event and we usually get a really good turn out

“We have quite few new residents in Swaffham with the new development so we are hoping they come along to see what it’s all about.”