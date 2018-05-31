New £25,500 playground to open in 'lovely area' of town

Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson Emily Thomson

A new children's playground will bring more of the community to a "lovely area" of a town after its council secured £25,500 funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bridle Road, in Watton, where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson Bridle Road, in Watton, where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

Watton Town Council took down the under eights park in Bridle Road six months ago after it fell into disrepair and became a health and safety hazard.

Now, after a successful bid to secure funding youngsters will see their park return in what will be an "attractive and modern" space.

Jane Scarrott, town council clerk, said she hopes more families will visit the area.

Ms Scarrott said: "Watton Town Council is grateful to have received the support needed from Breckland District Council for the Pocket Parks funding application.

Designs for the new under eights playground at Bridle Road in Watton. Photo: Watton Town Council Designs for the new under eights playground at Bridle Road in Watton. Photo: Watton Town Council

"By replacing the equipment which has been lost we want to create an attractive modern, safe and inviting attraction for youngsters.

"This is a lovely area, or it could be, and we really want to push it, so people know it's here."

Currently the area has a large playing field, outdoor gym equipment and park equipment for older children. But the council have said the area has not been utilised by the community, with little knowing what it has to offer.

Ms Scarrott added: "Residents of the town have little knowledge of the Bridle Road Play Area and the town council wants to address this and encourage greater use.

Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

"We have a year to get it up and running but we hope that it is in place by the summer and we are thinking about doing an open day event in May half term."

You may also want to watch:

Pat Warwick, mayor of Watton, said: "It's a lovely, big space and it's definitely under-used.

"We want to get the whole community using it, it doesn't matter if you're at the other end of Watton come and visit Bridal Road."

The new playground, set to be introduced by the end of May, has been designed with an animal theme, to fit in with its natural environment, and a picnic bench to encourage families to stay while their children are playing.

Watton Town Council are planning an open day to mark the refurbishment and help raise awareness of the open space with its play and well-being facilities.