New £25,500 playground to open in 'lovely area' of town

PUBLISHED: 12:49 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 21 February 2020

Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

Emily Thomson

A new children's playground will bring more of the community to a "lovely area" of a town after its council secured £25,500 funding.

Bridle Road, in Watton, where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily ThomsonBridle Road, in Watton, where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

Watton Town Council took down the under eights park in Bridle Road six months ago after it fell into disrepair and became a health and safety hazard.

Now, after a successful bid to secure funding youngsters will see their park return in what will be an "attractive and modern" space.

Jane Scarrott, town council clerk, said she hopes more families will visit the area.

Ms Scarrott said: "Watton Town Council is grateful to have received the support needed from Breckland District Council for the Pocket Parks funding application.

Designs for the new under eights playground at Bridle Road in Watton. Photo: Watton Town CouncilDesigns for the new under eights playground at Bridle Road in Watton. Photo: Watton Town Council

"By replacing the equipment which has been lost we want to create an attractive modern, safe and inviting attraction for youngsters.

"This is a lovely area, or it could be, and we really want to push it, so people know it's here."

Currently the area has a large playing field, outdoor gym equipment and park equipment for older children. But the council have said the area has not been utilised by the community, with little knowing what it has to offer.

Ms Scarrott added: "Residents of the town have little knowledge of the Bridle Road Play Area and the town council wants to address this and encourage greater use.

Mayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily ThomsonMayor of Watton Pat Warick and town council clerk Jane Scarrott at Bridle Road where the new playground will be built. Photo: Emily Thomson

"We have a year to get it up and running but we hope that it is in place by the summer and we are thinking about doing an open day event in May half term."

Pat Warwick, mayor of Watton, said: "It's a lovely, big space and it's definitely under-used.

"We want to get the whole community using it, it doesn't matter if you're at the other end of Watton come and visit Bridal Road."

The new playground, set to be introduced by the end of May, has been designed with an animal theme, to fit in with its natural environment, and a picnic bench to encourage families to stay while their children are playing.

Watton Town Council are planning an open day to mark the refurbishment and help raise awareness of the open space with its play and well-being facilities.

Two arrested after man taken to hospital with head injuries

Theatre Street in Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Date set for inquest into death of 24-year-old

Dylan Baty died following a crash at Burnham Overy. Photo: Google

Green light given for former bank to become cafe with soft play area

The former Barclays bank will be turned into a cafe and soft play area Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Ian West.

19 signs that you grew up in Swaffham

The Buttercross at Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town's fish bar thanked for feeding firefighters during devastating high street blaze

Firefighters being fed at Atlantish Fish Bar while they worked hard to tackle a blaze which destroyed businesses on Watton high street. Photo: Jayesh Patel

Reports of potholes on A11 increase by 1,000 in just three years

Reports of potholes on the A11 increased. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Meet the man who keeps Metamec clocks ticking in the heart of Norfolk

Aerial view of Metamec production plant at Dereham. Photo : Archant Library

'Arrogant' - calls for councillor to resign after walking out of BBC interview

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett

Pension provision is an impending disaster we need to prepare for

Just like coping with extreme weather conditions, pension provision requires us to act now. Picture: Getty Images

Choir launched to give dementia and stroke patients a voice

Photo from the archives of members of the JDT Music Academy in Dereham recording ahead of a tour in Dublin, in previous years. Photograph Simon Parker/Archant Library
