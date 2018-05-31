Town high street reopens after blaze destroys businesses

The building which housed a number of Watton businesses has been sealed off after a fire. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A town's high street has reopened after a fire gutted a building.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

Watton High Street had been closed for two days since a blaze broke-out at Beijing Diner, a Chinese restaurant, on 2.30pm on Thursday, February 6. It is believed the blaze began in the kitchen in the top floor of the building, then spread through to the neighbouring Cookies Cafe, Casino Games and the International Food Centre.

The road was closed during the blaze while emergency services dealt with it. The building was found to be unsafe causing the road to be closed the following day causing heavy traffic in the area as drivers found alternative routes with lorries using small housing estate roads.

The building owner, Dennis Brooks, 68, of Ashill, said his "life's work" has been lost in the fire.

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The community has rallied around the business owner with messages of support and a crowd funding page set-up to help with costs.