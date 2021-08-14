Station issues urgent plea for more firefighters

Published: 2:44 PM August 14, 2021

Watton Fire Station is in need of more on-call firefighters. Pictured (L-R) are Trevor Steward, Chris Fletcher, Peter Bishop and Daniel Cooper - Credit: NFRS

A mid Norfolk fire station has issued an urgent plea for people to come forward and become on-call firefighters.

Watton Fire Station is actively looking to add more emergency responders to its team.

It can have an established team of up to 12 personnel, but is currently down to 10.

That figure is poised to drop even further in the coming months with pending retirements.

Ryan Hastings, the station's watch manager, explained what applicants can expect.

"The way it works is that we carry around pagers which activate when an emergency comes in," said Mr Hastings.

"We are ideally looking for people who live and work in Watton. From the time of receiving a call to being at the station, there needs to be a five-minute turnaround.

"The majority of us have other employment. We've got a plumber, someone who works for the home office, and someone who teaches jujitsu. There's a real wide variety of people."