Swaffham Road to close for over a month due to roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:01 PM December 20, 2021
Road closure Swaffham Theatre Street

Theatre Street will be closed between the car park and Haspalls Road in Swaffham from January 4, 2022 - Credit: Google

A road in Swaffham will be closed for more than a month at the start of next year.

Theatre Street will be closed in order for pavement maintenance work to take place between January 4, 2022, and February 15, 2022. 

To complete the work, the road will be closed to traffic between the Theatre Street car park and Haspalls Road for the duration of the works.

The existing worn-out path surface will be removed and replaced with a new level asphalt surface at a cost of £51,000.

The one-way system will be temporarily changed to allow two-way traffic between the entrance of the car park and Cley Road.

The car park will remain open throughout and diversion routes will be in place.

Access to homes and businesses will be kept open although there may be some delays while work takes place in front of driveways. 

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which will be carrying out the work, thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.

