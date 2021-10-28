Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

One person goes to hospital after A1075 crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:39 PM October 28, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM October 28, 2021
The A1075 near Great Hockham

The A1075 near Great Hockham - Credit: Google

One person had to go to hospital following a collision on the A1075 near Great Hockham.

The crash happened between two cars near Wayland Woods at 11.50am on Thursday, October 28. 

The two cars blocked the northbound carriageway.

One of the drivers suffered a minor injury and made their own way to hospital.

Recovery vehicles were on the scene as of 1.30pm and removed the two cars

The road is now clear.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 One person goes to hospital after A1075 crash
  2. 2 Police chief urges people to be sensible this Halloween
  3. 3 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  1. 4 Game of Thrones and The Crown actor to star in Norfolk play
  2. 5 Town to introduce ice skating at annual Christmas light switch-on
  3. 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  4. 7 Night out safety advice issued after drink-spiking reports in Norfolk
  5. 8 Delays on A47 due to collapsed manhole cover
  6. 9 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  7. 10 Norfolk carer named one of best in the country
Norfolk Live
Watton News
Attleborough News
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jordan Stone with rare-breed goats at Melsop Farm Park in Breckland

Farming

Farm park wins accolade for helping 'amazing' rare animals

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The icons of social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, are displayed o

Norfolk scams: DVLA texts and family WhatsApp messages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Blacktower Financial Management Group report showing maps of areas that have saved most for retirement

Personal Finance | Promotion

Opinion: Uncomfortable home truths about being retirement ready

Peter Sharkey

Logo Icon
Natalie Imbruglia has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival at the Raynham Estate. 

Music | Exclusive

Natalie Imbruglia announced for major new festival at Norfolk estate

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon