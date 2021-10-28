One person goes to hospital after A1075 crash

Published: 2:39 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM October 28, 2021

The A1075 near Great Hockham - Credit: Google

One person had to go to hospital following a collision on the A1075 near Great Hockham.

The crash happened between two cars near Wayland Woods at 11.50am on Thursday, October 28.

The two cars blocked the northbound carriageway.

One of the drivers suffered a minor injury and made their own way to hospital.

Recovery vehicles were on the scene as of 1.30pm and removed the two cars

The road is now clear.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.