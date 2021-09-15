Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Delays on A47 after crash involving lorry

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:01 PM September 15, 2021   
a47 near necton

The A47 near Necton - Credit: Google

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A47 near Necton.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.30pm following the crash between a lorry and a car. 

The road was partially blocked but reopened at 2pm.

Traffic is still moving slowly approaching Tuns Road and police remain at the scene. 

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk Live
A47 News

