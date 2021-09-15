Delays on A47 after crash involving lorry

Published: 3:01 PM September 15, 2021

The A47 near Necton - Credit: Google

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A47 near Necton.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.30pm following the crash between a lorry and a car.

The road was partially blocked but reopened at 2pm.

Traffic is still moving slowly approaching Tuns Road and police remain at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

