Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken down lorry causing severe disruption on A47 near Swaffham

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:54 PM November 3, 2021
The incident meant traffic delays on Norwich Road on the A47 near Swaffham.

The incident meant traffic delays on Norwich Road on the A47 near Swaffham. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down HGV lorry is causing major traffic disruption on the A47 near Swaffham.

Police were called at 2.45pm on Wednesday (November 3) afternoon to assist after a lorry broke down and blocked the King's Lynn-bound lane on Norwich Road.

The vehicle is currently awaiting recovery and there are not thought to be any injuries.

Police remained at the scene as of 4.45pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1075 near Great Hockham

Norfolk Live

One person goes to hospital after A1075 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Breckland District Council and housing

Breckland District Council | Updated

Fears of 'wild west' developments prompt council rethink

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live

Mercedes and van involved in Attleborough crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who appears to have had a haircut on the first day of the easing of lo

Coronavirus

What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?

Sean Galea-Pace

person