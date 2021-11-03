Broken down lorry causing severe disruption on A47 near Swaffham
Published: 4:54 PM November 3, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A broken down HGV lorry is causing major traffic disruption on the A47 near Swaffham.
Police were called at 2.45pm on Wednesday (November 3) afternoon to assist after a lorry broke down and blocked the King's Lynn-bound lane on Norwich Road.
The vehicle is currently awaiting recovery and there are not thought to be any injuries.
Police remained at the scene as of 4.45pm.
