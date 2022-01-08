A47 blocked following crash near Swaffham

The A47 heading eastbound towards Norwich is currently blocked following a single car crash at the A1122 junction - Credit: Google

The A47 near Swaffham is currently blocked after a crash.

The crash happened at the junction with the A1122 and the A47 at about 3pm.

The road is currently blocked eastbound heading towards Norwich.

Norfolk Police have advised motorists to find an alternative route.

#A1122 J/W #A47 Swaffham Norwich bound road blocked due to RTC. Police on scene. Please find alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 8, 2022

