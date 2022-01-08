Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
A47 blocked following crash near Swaffham

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:42 PM January 8, 2022
A47 Swaffham crash

The A47 heading eastbound towards Norwich is currently blocked following a single car crash at the A1122 junction - Credit: Google

The A47 near Swaffham is currently blocked after a crash.

The crash happened at the junction with the A1122 and the A47 at about 3pm. 

The road is currently blocked eastbound heading towards Norwich.

Norfolk Police have advised motorists to find an alternative route.

