Tapas restaurant coming to Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 17:20 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 17 December 2019

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

A high street with a number of empty units is set to see one come back to life after plans were approved to create a tapas restaurant.

The location of a new tapas bar that will be opening in Watton. Picture: GoogleThe location of a new tapas bar that will be opening in Watton. Picture: Google

Plans have been approved by Breckland Council to transform a former vape and e-cig shop into a tapas restaurant and cafe in High Street, Watton.

Cesaltina Cruz made the application and will run the business. She said in a planning statement that it would provide a place for teenagers to socialise.

The business will open from 10am to 10pm as Ms Cruz hopes to benefit by giving foodies an evening dining experience compared to the choice of breakfast cafes currently on offer. It will serve a selection of sandwiches, tapas, pastries and cakes.

Ms Cruz said she was inspired to create the restaurant by her own children.

She added: "I myself have a 19 and 24-year-old and I see the daily struggle to find a place where they can stay together and talk about their day at college with friends, instead of hanging around, like the neighbourhood describes it, 'making noise'."

Watton Town Council supported Ms Cruz plans as it "considered it to be a positive contribution to the High Street".

