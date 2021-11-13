Converted water tower home to appear on Grand Designs
- Credit: Chris Bishop
An award-winning Norfolk home near Swaffham is set to appear on Grand Designs next week.
The converted water tower owned by Misia Godebska and Dennis Pedersen in Castle Acre will be featured in the first episode of Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year on Wednesday, November 17 at 9pm.
On the show, presenter Kevin McCloud will tour the homes in the running to be named House of the Year 2021 by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
Six years ago, the owners bought the rusting water tower for £25,000 with the hopes of doing something "pretty cool" with it and turning the 1950s structure into a home.
Architects Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu came up with an eco-build within the tower, using laminated spruce with metal cladding.
The tank, which acts as the fourth floor, is a living space with panoramic picture windows.
Earlier this year, the tower was awarded the Stephen Lawrence Prize by RIBA.