Artist, 19, gives town skatepark makeover before leaving for uni

Published: 10:57 AM August 11, 2021

Swaffham skatepark at the Haspalls Road recreation ground is getting a makeover - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

A 19-year-old artist has launched a community art project to breathe new life into a market town's skatepark.

James Wade has pledged to contribute something to his hometown of Swaffham before he leaves for university in September.

He will be giving the recreation ground skatepark on Haspalls Road a makeover with the assistance of schools.

Schoolchildren in Swaffham will be providing hand stencils to be used in the design.

Mr Wade said: "I wanted to involve the community and make people realise that big and beautiful things can happen when we work together."

The work will be taking place on Sunday, August 15 and Monday, August 16, and the skatepark will be closed during this time.

The skatepark was built by Wheelscape and opened in September 2017 to replace the original metal ramps.

Those interested in finding out more or having their hand stencil used in the design should contact pangaea.proxima.uk@gmail.com or on Instagram by searching @pangaea__proxima.