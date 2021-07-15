Rotary club to hold charity golf day after lockdown slumber

Published: 7:05 PM July 15, 2021

Eighty golfers from across the county will descend on Swaffham Golf Club on Monday, July 19, in aid of the local rotary club’s annual Charity Golf Day.

Each golfer has paid a fee to participate, with funds going both towards the Swaffham Community Hospital and the Norfolk and Waveney branch of Mind, the mental health charity. The day has been sponsored by King’s Lynn-based Adrian Flux Insurance Services.

Swaffham Rotary Club chairman John Wallace presented East Anglian Air Ambulance community fundraiser Aimee Bathgate with the £500 cheque on Wednesday - Credit: Swaffham Rotary Club

The rotary club has been emerging from an 18-month period of only meeting on Zoom and has been resuming its pre-pandemic work - starting with a £500 cheque to the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday.

The club have also donated £500 to Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign and are continuing their support for the Lend with Care project, which provides loans to entrepreneurs and start-ups across the developing world.

Spaces remain for a team of four golfers to join the Charity Golf Day. If interested, contact Swaffham Rotary Club Secretary Denis Bishop, no later than Saturday, on denis.bishop@btinternet.com