Homes in Swaffham left with low water pressure due to burst main

Anglian Water is attending to a burst water main which is affecting homes in Swaffham. - Credit: Anglian Water

Families in Swaffham have been left with low water pressure after a water main burst in the area.

Those living in the town, and the surrounding area, are experiencing very low water pressure and potentially no supply at all, according to Anglian Water.

An Anglian Water statement said: "We've identified a burst water man in the Swaffham area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"After any interruption to the water supply, water may look a little cloudy or discoloured when it is back on. Just run your tap for a few minutes and it should clear."

The water supplier estimates that normal service will be restored at 10am today (December 7).

It comes after a similar incident in Southery, near Downham Market, where supplies are not expected to be returned until 2pm today.