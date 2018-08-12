Police car window smashed after spanner is thrown at it

Published: 9:18 AM August 12, 2018 Updated: 7:14 AM October 7, 2020

A spanner was thrown at a police car as it was attendting an incident in Swaffham. Picture: @InspSelvarajah - Credit: Archant

A police car window was smashed when a spanner which was thrown at it while officers were attending an incident in Swaffham.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit were on the look out for a vehicle which had been seen in suspicious circumstances on August 9 in the west Norfolk area.

The vehicle police believe has been involved in crime around the west Norfolka area. Picture: @NSRoadsPolicing - Credit: Archant

Acting on information received, two police cars attended an address in Swaffham on Friday night and found an unattended car suspected to be used in criminal activity.

A number of batteries were recovered, which are believed to have been stolen, and it is not yet known if the car or a caravan, which was also seized, were stolen.

A police car's window was smashed when a spanner was thrown at it in Swaffham. Picture: @NSRoadsPolicing - Credit: Archant

While waiting for the recovery vehicle to arrive, a spanner was thrown from a distance smashing the police car's back window.

The officer's requested support and when two further police cars arrived, items were thrown at them, with minor damage caused.

No officers were injured.

Batteries, believed to be stolen, recovered during the Swaffham incident. Picture: @NSRoadsPolicing - Credit: Archant

Inspector Jason Selvarajah, who was deployed to oversee the incident, said the officers 'refused to back down' or be 'intimated' by those throwing things.

He said officers prioritised the recovery of the suspected stolen items over those who damage the police vehicles, and therefore did not go after the culprits.

No arrests have yet to be made.