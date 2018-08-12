Police car window smashed after spanner is thrown at it
- Credit: Archant
A police car window was smashed when a spanner which was thrown at it while officers were attending an incident in Swaffham.
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit were on the look out for a vehicle which had been seen in suspicious circumstances on August 9 in the west Norfolk area.
You may also want to watch:
Acting on information received, two police cars attended an address in Swaffham on Friday night and found an unattended car suspected to be used in criminal activity.
Most Read
- 1 Vaccine passports will apply for those who have had Covid in past six months
- 2 PM's go-ahead for haircuts, beer gardens and shopping from next week
- 3 Rapid Covid-19 tests to be offered to everyone twice weekly
- 4 Norwich man asks about Covid vaccines for children at PM briefing
- 5 Tips to stop your dog getting 'separation anxiety' as lockdown eases
- 6 'Misleading' claim over Norfolk council tax bills
- 7 Woman inspired by jab team is 1,000th Norfolk Covid volunteer
- 8 Former estate agents in Swaffham could become beauty salon
- 9 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney
- 10 'It's more than I can run alone' - Farm shop for sale for £34,999
A number of batteries were recovered, which are believed to have been stolen, and it is not yet known if the car or a caravan, which was also seized, were stolen.
While waiting for the recovery vehicle to arrive, a spanner was thrown from a distance smashing the police car's back window.
The officer's requested support and when two further police cars arrived, items were thrown at them, with minor damage caused.
No officers were injured.
Inspector Jason Selvarajah, who was deployed to oversee the incident, said the officers 'refused to back down' or be 'intimated' by those throwing things.
He said officers prioritised the recovery of the suspected stolen items over those who damage the police vehicles, and therefore did not go after the culprits.
No arrests have yet to be made.