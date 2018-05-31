Singing schoolchildren help to spread Christmas cheer Donna-Louise Bishop

Children from Swaffham Primary Academy singing to members of the town�s Wellbeing Group. Picture: Swaffham Primary Academy Archant

A Swaffham group got into the Christmas mood when they were serenaded with a selection of festive music by schoolchildren.

A class from Swaffham Primary Academy sang to members of Swaffham's Wellbeing Group at the town's community centre.

Thirty Year 5 children from Holkham Class were invited at the start of the autumn term to come and sing to the members of the group at Christmas - and spent the term choosing a programme of songs and practising them ready for the performance.

Headteacher Nicola Kaye said: "The children were excited because they knew their singing was going to lift the spirits of the people in the group.

"We sang our songs acapella to enhance the children's voices and truly represent the joy of singing. It was a wonderful opportunity which we hope to repeat next year."

The Wellbeing Group meets at Swaffham Community Centre every Tuesday.