Search

Advanced search

Singing schoolchildren help to spread Christmas cheer

PUBLISHED: 09:36 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 20 December 2019

Children from Swaffham Primary Academy singing to members of the town�s Wellbeing Group. Picture: Swaffham Primary Academy

Children from Swaffham Primary Academy singing to members of the town�s Wellbeing Group. Picture: Swaffham Primary Academy

Archant

A Swaffham group got into the Christmas mood when they were serenaded with a selection of festive music by schoolchildren.

A class from Swaffham Primary Academy sang to members of Swaffham's Wellbeing Group at the town's community centre.

Thirty Year 5 children from Holkham Class were invited at the start of the autumn term to come and sing to the members of the group at Christmas - and spent the term choosing a programme of songs and practising them ready for the performance.

Headteacher Nicola Kaye said: "The children were excited because they knew their singing was going to lift the spirits of the people in the group.

"We sang our songs acapella to enhance the children's voices and truly represent the joy of singing. It was a wonderful opportunity which we hope to repeat next year."

The Wellbeing Group meets at Swaffham Community Centre every Tuesday.

Most Read

Tapas restaurant coming to Norfolk town

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

Could Wayland become the best place to stay in Norfolk?

Wayland is being advertised as the perfect place for a cycling holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas joy as brave girl gets break from cancer treatment

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her dad Aaron and aunt Naomi. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Town ‘groaning under the weight of house building’ green lit for 180 more

Watton is set to get 180 more homes after outline planning permission was approved. Picture Getty Images

Most Read

Tapas restaurant coming to Norfolk town

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

Could Wayland become the best place to stay in Norfolk?

Wayland is being advertised as the perfect place for a cycling holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas joy as brave girl gets break from cancer treatment

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her dad Aaron and aunt Naomi. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Town ‘groaning under the weight of house building’ green lit for 180 more

Watton is set to get 180 more homes after outline planning permission was approved. Picture Getty Images

Latest from the Watton and Swaffham Times

County’s only eco-friendly motel gets national recognition

A look inside the Sunday Times' award-winning Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Singing schoolchildren help to spread Christmas cheer

Children from Swaffham Primary Academy singing to members of the town�s Wellbeing Group. Picture: Swaffham Primary Academy

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Town ‘groaning under the weight of house building’ green lit for 180 more

Watton is set to get 180 more homes after outline planning permission was approved. Picture Getty Images

More than 100 young people in care to receive a gift this Christmas

More than 100 young people, who will be spending Christmas in care will be receiving a bag of gifts this holiday- all thanks to the generosity of the Norfolk’s shoppers. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists