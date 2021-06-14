Charity fun run to feature in school's sports week
- Credit: Supplied by the school
Pupils from a Swaffham school will help raise funds for a mental health day centre as part of National Sports Week.
The Nicholas Hamond Academy is planning to play a bigger role in the June 20-25 celebration of sports than even before, culminating in a fun run on the Friday.
The run will raise money for a special 'rise and fall chair' to help people get up and down at Swaffham's Merle Boddy Day Centre.
As part of the week, pupils will be offered extra PE lessons and learn about major sporting events.
The school is also aiming to promote girls' football during the week, via its 'football activators' group.
You may also want to watch:
Mark Lloyd, from the school, said this was "a group of older students who are partnering with Swaffham Football Club to help launch the Wildcats Football centre for primary aged girls and ultimately a women's football team."
Most Read
- 1 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
- 2 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
- 3 Pub hands out free ice creams during road collision traffic jam
- 4 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today
- 5 Mum brings youth focus to town hall
- 6 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 7 Father's touching tattoo tribute to cancer surviving daughter
- 8 Scams in Norfolk this week: Hermes texts and electricity boxes
- 9 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
- 10 Symptom-free Covid testing sites to open in Swaffham