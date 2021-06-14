Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Charity fun run to feature in school's sports week

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:17 PM June 14, 2021   
Pupils from a Swaffham school will help raise funds for a mental health day centre as part of National Sports Week.

The Nicholas Hamond Academy is planning to play a bigger role in the June 20-25 celebration of sports than even before, culminating in a fun run on the Friday.

The run will raise money for a special 'rise and fall chair' to help people get up and down at Swaffham's Merle Boddy Day Centre. 

As part of the week, pupils will be offered extra PE lessons and learn about major sporting events. 

The school is also aiming to promote girls' football during the week, via its 'football activators' group.  

Mark Lloyd, from the school, said this was "a group of older students who are partnering with Swaffham Football Club to help launch the Wildcats Football centre for primary aged girls and ultimately a women's football team." 


