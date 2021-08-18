Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
New BMX track and adventure play area opens in town

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:56 PM August 18, 2021   
Watton play area

Watton mayor Jane Fountain and town crier Mike Wabe were joined by Watton Town councillors and some young enthusiasts to officially ‘open’ the new pump track. - Credit: Sue Dent

Young people are being invited to enjoy a town's new pump track and adventure play area.

BMX riders can now test their skills at Bridle Road in Watton, while the site also offers a zip wire and exercise equipment for adults.

Townpeople explored the site at a special open day on Tuesday, attended by animals from Wycomb Pastures Mobile Farm, while there was a so a nature hunt and refreshments served up by Chalfonts Tea Room.

Watton mayor Jane Fountain, who officially opened the track, said: “For too long Bridle Road has been a hidden gem in Watton, we are so pleased to give everyone a chance to visit and see what the area has to offer for all ages.

"I hope that children will enjoy this area for years to come.”

