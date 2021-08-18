New BMX track and adventure play area opens in town

Published: 2:56 PM August 18, 2021

Watton mayor Jane Fountain and town crier Mike Wabe were joined by Watton Town councillors and some young enthusiasts to officially ‘open’ the new pump track. - Credit: Sue Dent

Young people are being invited to enjoy a town's new pump track and adventure play area.

BMX riders can now test their skills at Bridle Road in Watton, while the site also offers a zip wire and exercise equipment for adults.

Townpeople explored the site at a special open day on Tuesday, attended by animals from Wycomb Pastures Mobile Farm, while there was a so a nature hunt and refreshments served up by Chalfonts Tea Room.

Watton mayor Jane Fountain, who officially opened the track, said: “For too long Bridle Road has been a hidden gem in Watton, we are so pleased to give everyone a chance to visit and see what the area has to offer for all ages.

"I hope that children will enjoy this area for years to come.”