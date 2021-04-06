Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News

Anti-social behaviour, speeding and drugs are police priorities in town

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 7:00 AM April 6, 2021   
Oliver Button, 32, who started as Swaffham's new beat manager this week.

Oliver Button, 32, started as Swaffham's new beat manager this week - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Crime in a Norfolk town has moved from violence to criminal damage, burglary and vehicle offences over the last month, police have said.

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager saying hello to residents in the town centre

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager saying hello to residents in the town centre - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Overall, crime in Swaffham had remained the same over the last month, BEAT manager Oliver Button said at a Wednesday meeting of the town's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP).

But the most recent figures between February 22 and March 21 revealed a shift in offending from violence against a person to criminal damage, burglary and vehicle offences.

Anti-social behavior over the same period of time remained "exactly the same" in comparison with the previous month, but PC Button revealed the offences were slightly different.

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager on patrol in The Shambles

Oliver Button, 32, Swaffham beat manager on patrol in The Shambles - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

He said: "We have moved away from groups congregating and littering to instances of vehicle nuisance and inappropriate use of vehicles.

"I understand that the last meeting that was had was a Breckland generic meeting at the tail end of last year and there was a vote there on some quite generic priorities.

You may also want to watch:

"We're going to take the opportunity now to have a clean slate and fresh start in Swaffham, and hopefully coming out of lockdown we can start to talking about some Swaffham-specific priorities."

Over the last week, Breckland Police put out a poll on Twitter, which 18 people responded to.

Some 50pc of respondents said anti-social behavior was a priority, 28pc speeding was their main issue and 22pc said drug misuse should be looked at by the force.

During the meeting, Independent Breckland councillor for Swaffham, David Wickerson said he had multiple residents come to him who had witnessed drug dealing near their homes.

Independent district councillor for Swaffham David Wickerson

Independent district councillor for Swaffham David Wickerson - Credit: David Wickerson

Most Read

  1. 1 Vaccine passports will apply for those who have had Covid in past six months
  2. 2 PM's go-ahead for haircuts, beer gardens and shopping from next week
  3. 3 Norwich man asks about Covid vaccines for children at PM briefing
  1. 4 Rapid Covid-19 tests to be offered to everyone twice weekly
  2. 5 Anti-social behaviour, speeding and drugs are police priorities in town
  3. 6 Tips to stop your dog getting 'separation anxiety' as lockdown eases
  4. 7 Iceland boss backs calls for digital sales tax to aid high street revival
  5. 8 Woman inspired by jab team is 1,000th Norfolk Covid volunteer
  6. 9 'Misleading' claim over Norfolk council tax bills
  7. 10 Former estate agents in Swaffham could become beauty salon

He said: "At least three residents have approached me with concerns about what they have seen going on, in one particular occasion they were verbally abused because they tried to intervene."

Breckland Conservative councillor for Nar Valley, Peter Wilkinson, brought up the issue of speeding in the parishes surrounding Swaffham and asked if the team would be able to visit these areas.

Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson

Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson - Credit: Submitted

PC Button confirmed he would visit all of the parishes and ask fellow road officers to look into the issue.

Norfolk Police
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

JP's farm shop and deli in Swaffham, for sale

'It's more than I can run alone' - Farm shop for sale for £34,999

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by

Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty and Lee Oakes with their children Phoebe and George and their Southdown lambs at Oakes Pedigrees in Shipdham

Farming | Video

How a diverse family farm overcame pandemic challenges

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus