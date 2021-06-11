Mum brings youth focus to town hall
The plight of young people will be the focus of a 34-year-old mum of two, who has just been picked ahead of three other people to join Swaffham Town Council.
Nayna Bass was co-opted onto the council by current councillors at a June 9 meeting, following the resignation of Brendan Holmes due to work pressures.
Four residents put forward their names to replace Mr Holmes, and Ms Bass was chosen to bring the council back up to its full strength of 13.
"I was over the moon to be accepted," she said. "I can’t wait to have some positive involvement."
In her resume for the position, she said: “I am extremely passionate about the community and playing an active role in it.
"I feel there needs to be a big focus on providing opportunities and projects for the younger members of the community.
"We have many wonderful business owners within the town who could donate their time to our children and really give them something to strive for in life.”
