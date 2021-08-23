Want to improve Watton and Swaffham? Here's your chance

Published: 5:21 PM August 23, 2021

People living in Watton and Swaffham are being invited to have their say on the future of their towns in a series of online events.



Comments from residents, business-owners, councils and community groups are being collected as part of Breckland District Council (BDC)’s ‘Future Breckland’ project.



‘Meet the team’ events, in which the project will be explained, are being held for Swaffham on September 7 and Watton on September 8, with ‘strengths and challenges’ workshops set for Swaffham on September 15 and Watton on September 16.



“Each town will have its own long-term plan which will identify both short and long-term changes we can make to ensure Breckland has a prosperous future and meets the changing needs of local residents and businesses,” said BDC executive member for economic development and growth Paul Claussen.



Residents’ feedback has so far developed a draft plan for Dereham, with Thetford and Attleborough residents set to have their say around the new year.



To attend, or fill out an online survey if unable to attend, visit: https://www.breckland.gov.uk/Future-Breckland