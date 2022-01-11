Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pair of green initiatives boosted by crucial grants

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:51 PM January 11, 2022
The Narborough Bone Mill. Picture: The Narborough Bone Mill

The Narborough Bone Mill was one of two Narborough-based groups from who received funding from Breckland Council's Green Community Grants.

A pair of green initiatives in a Norfolk village have received almost £8,000 in grant funding. 

Two Narborough-based groups - the Inspire Me allotment project and the Narborough Bone Mill - received £3,000 and £4,974 respectively from Breckland Council’s Green Community Grants fund. 

Narborough Bone Mill

Narborough Bone Mill (photo: Matthew Usher) - Credit: Archant

Inspire Me was set up for people with disabilities or mental health issues and their families, with the aim of providing them with a safe and secure place to meet up while growing fruit and vegetables.

The Bone Mill’s grant will help fund the project’s focus on climate change reduction by using solar energy for all their electricity.

It will also promote sustainability by using fallen trees to power woodburning stoves and creating habitat piles.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish

Cllr Ian Sherwood.

Breckland councillor Ian Sherwood said: “It was fantastic being out in Narborough and seeing first-hand the brilliant work that these community groups have done.

“I look forward to seeing more of these projects grow and flourish."

