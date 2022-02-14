Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Plans to breathe new life into town centre are unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:49 PM February 14, 2022
Swaffham Town centre for Love Local. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Plans aimed at breathing new life into Swaffham have been unveiled

Proposals aimed at injecting a new lease of life into an historic Norfolk town have been unveiled. 

Draft plans, which form part of Swaffham's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme, are now available for the public to view.

Swaffham will be the focus of a photography competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town

Aerial view of Swaffham town centre

The first is the Swaffham Conservation Area Appraisal, which sets out the defining features that make the area special and provides recommendations for its ongoing protection and enhancement.

The second, known as the Swaffham Town Centre Improvement Masterplan, sets out a 21st century vision for the market town that incorporates its rich heritage. 

Worth £95m, the government-funded HSHAZ project is being delivered by Historic England and aimed at unlocking the potential of high streets.

Swaffham sign has been restored and put back in the Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Swaffham's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme is in the process of being created

It is hoped the scheme will fuel economic, social and cultural recovery, and breathe new life into town centres for future generations. 

Historic England is working with Breckland Council to implement the programme in Swaffham.

Paul Claussen, Breckland cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “The HSHAZ is a really exciting project for Swaffham, and I’m delighted to see it moving to the next stage.

Councillor Paul Claussen is Breckland's armed forces champion

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's cabinet member for economic development and growth - Credit: Breckland Council

"These two documents complement each other. The Conservation Area Appraisal defines in detail which buildings and areas are important to Swaffham’s unique character; the Town Centre Masterplan sets out our vision for including that character in Swaffham’s future."

A consultation on the two plans is now open and will run until Friday, March 4.

To view the documents and give feedback, visit breckland.gov.uk/consultations.

Swaffham Town centre for Love Local. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Swaffham town centre

The third element of the HSHAZ programme is a Building Improvement Scheme. This provides funding for improvements and the reinstatement of traditional and heritage character features to buildings located within the HSHAZ boundary area.

Building owners can apply by visiting breckland.gov.uk/hshaz-application.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director for Historic England, said: “I’m delighted to see the Swaffham HSHAZ gathering momentum, and would love to see the people of Swaffham giving their thoughts during this consultation period.

"Swaffham’s historic character makes it a special place for people to live, work and enjoy life and I’m looking forward to seeing how the HSHAZ can enhance that for the future."

