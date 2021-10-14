Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
People urged to share their views on the future of Breckland towns

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:50 PM October 14, 2021   
People living in Watton and Swaffham are being asked to share their views of what the towns should look like in the future.

The Future Breckland programme is running two public workshops to speak to the public.

One workshop will be on Tuesday, October 19, at 6pm in Swaffham Town Hall, while the other workshop will take place on Wednesday, October 20, at 6pm in Watton Sports Centre.

The public will be asked what's best about their area, what makes their town special and what unique challenges the towns are facing which need to be addressed.

Other market towns in Breckland, including Thetford, Dereham, and Attleborough, are also being consulted.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's executive member for economic development and growth, said: "We want these plans to be shaped by the people who live and work in our towns, so the towns' futures are driven by local people.

"If you have ideas to share, I urge you to come forward and get involved."

Those who would like to attend the workshops must book via the council's website.


