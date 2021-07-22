Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News > Local Council

Crucial step taken towards new leisure centre for town

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:26 AM July 22, 2021   
Work has been done to improve air quality in Swaffham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Swaffham could soon enjoy a new leisure centre - Credit: Ian Burt

Plans for a new leisure centre in a Norfolk town took an exciting step forward this week, as land was gifted from one council to another. 

At an extraordinary meeting of Swaffham Town Council (STC) on Monday, the council agreed to convey to Breckland District Council (BDC) two acres of land next to the Green Britain Centre.

A deal could bring the Green Britain Centre in Swaffham back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Land next to the Green Britain Centre has been set aside for new leisure facilities. - Credit: IAN BURT

As part of the agreement, there will be a covenant that restricts the use of the land to a ‘Sport & Leisure Centre’ in perpetuity.

District councillor Ian Sherwood said: “We know we’re going to get the receipt from the sale of the Green Britain [Centre], towards sports and leisure in Swaffham, we’re know there’s some other money that we’re looking at pulling together to help fund the project and if we don’t have to buy a piece of land, the more money can go into building the building and providing what we need.”

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish

Breckland District Councillor for Swaffham, Ian Sherwood - Credit: Breckland Council

Swaffham residents currently make use of a leisure centre at Nicholas Hamond Academy, but Mr Sherwood said the need for improved sports facilities had come up repeatedly on the doorstep during his 2019 election campaign.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m keen to see a spade in the ground,” he said.

“I can’t promise, but I should think, if everything goes smoothly, we should have a new sports and leisure provision open within 24 months. It could be sooner, it could be longer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  2. 2 Covid jabs available on drop-in basis at pharmacies
  3. 3 Crucial step taken towards new leisure centre for town
  1. 4 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  2. 5 Are these the best 'Grand Designs' homes in Norfolk?
  3. 6 Thank you! YOUR messages to teachers after extraordinary year
  4. 7 Family's joy as beloved dog returns home after week-long search
  5. 8 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
  6. 9 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  7. 10 Delays to thousands of bin collections across Breckland

“I believe the residents of Swaffham deserve that - they’ve waited too long for that,” he added. 

Swaffham mayor Judy Anscombe said she was “very pleased” with the decision, which she said was in line with the town’s neighbourhood plan. 

Judy Anscombe, former deputy mayor, has taken over as the head of Swaffham Town Council as councillo

Mayor of Swaffham Judy Anscombe - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

“In early consultation, our young people showed support for more facilities for indoor physical leisure activities,” said Ms Anscombe.

“The allocation of this site is a valuable contribution that gives certainty to Breckland Council to now deliver a much-needed improvement in the sport and leisure offer for Swaffham.

Breckland Council’s executive member for planning, leisure and contracts,  Sarah Suggitt, said: “I’m delighted that the town council has now agreed to transfer the land to Breckland’s ownership, which is a huge step forward for our project.

“Our focus now is on carrying out a feasibility study which will identify exactly what the most appropriate leisure offering is for the area.”

Breckland District Council
Leisure Landmarks
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Theatre Street in Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Man in coma after racism row sparks doorstep stone attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
supermarkets

Norfolk Live

Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council’s new Green Grants scheme has been launched

Grants of up to £10k on offer as part of environmental scheme

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Picture: Chris Coubrough.

7 things to do in Norfolk with the family this weekend

Owen Sennitt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus