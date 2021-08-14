Full list of places affected by bin collection delays

Published: 9:29 AM August 14, 2021

There have been delays to green bin collections in Breckland this week - Credit: Archant

Crews in Breckland are working hard to catch up on bin collection rounds caused by driver shortages.

Thousands of green bins in parts of the district - including in Thetford, Watton, Attleborough and the Dereham area - have not been collected on time this week.

There have been delays to green bin collections in Breckland this week - Credit: IAN BURT

Breckland Council said the issue was down to "local and national driver shortages".

And Sarah Suggitt, the council's cabinet member for contracts, explained on Friday that the issue had been compounded by "summer holidays and non-Covid sickness".

But Terry Jermy, district councillor for the Thetford Burrell ward, claimed deep-rooted problems had existed since a new £230m deal with Serco began earlier this year.

Terry Jermy, Breckland district councillor for the Thetford Burrell ward - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Serco has insisted that work is being done to fill its job vacancies.

Meanwhile, residents still waiting for collection have been instructed to leave their wheelie bins out and wait for refuse crews to return.

It is anticipated that all of them will have been collected by the end of Saturday (August 14).

Representatives from Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils after a joint contract with Serco was agreed - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

As of Saturday morning, the affected towns and villages were as follows:

Holme Hale

Bradenham Road

Browns Lane

Church Lane

Church Road

Cliffords Yard

Cook Road

Farm View

Lower Road

Necton Road

Red Lion Close

School Road

St Andrews Close

Station Road

Swaffham Road

Wood Lane

Yaxley Meadow

North Pickenham and South Pickenham





Brecklands Green

Church Lane

Browns Lane

South Pickenham Road

Swaffham Road

The Grange

The Street

The Terrace

Green View

Hilborough Road

Hillside

Hillview

Houghton Lane

Latimer Way

Liberator View

Meadow Lane

Watton

Adcock Road

Badger Drive

Blenheim Way

Bloodhound Road

Bramble Way

Burr Close

Burrow Drive

Crabtree Close

Dale Close

Dye Road

Eastern Road

Field Maple Road

Finch Drive

Forman Close

Garden Close

Goat Willow Close

Griston Road

Harvest Road

Hunters Oak

Landing Light Way

Maize Court

Merchants Court

Norwich Road

Novak Drive

Regal Court

Station Way

Wheatcroft Drive

Whitebeam Crescent

Wild Cherry Close

High Street

Jessup Road

Norwich Road

Redhill Park

Thetford Road

Dereham Road

Ella Rose Court

Manor Park

Harvey Street

Church Road

Glebe Road

Railway Mews

Nelson Court

Frost Close

Sharman Avenue

Watton Green

Stevens Close

St Marys Close

Abbey Road

Goffe Close

Hamilton Close

Vicarage Walk

Victoria Court

Town Green Road

Watton Green

Redhill Lane

Charles Avenue

Monkhams Drive

Roman Drive

Ashtree Road

Priory Road

Canon Close

Chestnut Road

Dudley Close

Byfords Way

Muston Walk

Bowes Close

Donald Moore Gardens

Carbrooke

Access From Shipdham Road To Brakehill Lodge Farm

Bader Close

Biggin Hill Way

Boscombe Road

Bridge Street

Broadmoor Road

Cardington Road

Caudle Springs

Church Street

Cochrane Close

Cranwell Road

Drury Lane

Farnborough Road

Halton Road

Hendon Avenue

Meadow Lane

Mill Lane

Muriel Way

Northolt Road

Norwich Road

Shipdham Road

Summer Lane

Willow Corner

Great Ellingham

Bow Street

Broadacre Drive

Greenfield Drive

Honeybee Close

Long Street

Melton Meadow

Stalland Common

Wright Close

Hingham Road

Attleborough Road

Home Close

Rectory Lane

Mill Lane

Chequers Green

Church Street

Chequers Lane

Town Green

Glebe Meadow

Watton Road

Nelsons Loke

The Paddock

The Woodcutters

Little Ellingham

Hingham Road

Anchor Corner

Wood Lane

Attleborough Road

Church Avenue

Church Road

Rockland Lane

Goose Common

Barrack Row

Crown Lane

Poplar Lane

Scoulton Road

The Green

Attleborough and Rocklands All Saints

Anchor Corner

Fen Street

Lancaster Road

Spitfire Close

Waller Drive

Wellington Road

West Carr Road

Long Street

Wroo Road

Blenheim Drive

New Buckenham

Booseys Walk

Castle Hill Road

Chapel Hill

Cuffer Lane

Grange Road

King Street

Market Place

Moat Lane

Norwich Road

Queen Street

Rosemary Lane

St Martins Gardens

St Marys Close

Tanning Lane

Wymondham Road

Old Buckenham

Abbey Road

Alms Houses

Attleborough Road

Barbers Yard

Bunns Bank

Cake Street

Castle Hill Road

Crown Road

Doe Lane

Fen Road

Fen Street

Forge Close

Hargham Close

Hargham Road

Harlingwood Lane

Leys Lane

March Field Way

Mill Road

New Buckenham Road

Oaklands

Old Post Office Terrace

Ragmere Road

St Andrews Close

Stacksford

The Green

The Old Yard