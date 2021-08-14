Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Full list of places affected by bin collection delays

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:29 AM August 14, 2021   
There have been delays to green bin collections in Breckland this week

Crews in Breckland are working hard to catch up on bin collection rounds caused by driver shortages. 

Thousands of green bins in parts of the district - including in Thetford, Watton, Attleborough and the Dereham area - have not been collected on time this week. 

Breckland Council said the issue was down to "local and national driver shortages".

And Sarah Suggitt, the council's cabinet member for contracts, explained on Friday that the issue had been compounded by "summer holidays and non-Covid sickness". 

But Terry Jermy, district councillor for the Thetford Burrell ward, claimed deep-rooted problems had existed since a new £230m deal with Serco began earlier this year.

Terry Jermy who is chair of the board at Charles Burrell Centre and a town, district, and county cou

Terry Jermy, Breckland district councillor for the Thetford Burrell ward - Credit: Archant

Serco has insisted that work is being done to fill its job vacancies. 

Meanwhile, residents still waiting for collection have been instructed to leave their wheelie bins out and wait for refuse crews to return.

It is anticipated that all of them will have been collected by the end of Saturday (August 14). 

From left, Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen, King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council

Representatives from Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils after a joint contract with Serco was agreed - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

As of Saturday morning, the affected towns and villages were as follows:

Holme Hale

Bradenham Road
Browns Lane 
Church Lane 
Church Road 
Cliffords Yard 
Cook Road 
Farm View 
Lower Road 
Necton Road 
Red Lion Close 
School Road 
St Andrews Close 
Station Road  
Swaffham Road 
Wood Lane 
Yaxley Meadow 

North Pickenham and South Pickenham


Brecklands Green
Church Lane
Browns Lane 
South Pickenham Road  
Swaffham Road 
The Grange  
The Street  
The Terrace  
Green View 
Hilborough Road  
Hillside  
Hillview  
Houghton Lane 
Latimer Way  
Liberator View  
Meadow Lane  

Watton

Adcock Road
Badger Drive
Blenheim Way
Bloodhound Road
Bramble Way
Burr Close
Burrow Drive
Crabtree Close
Dale Close
Dye Road
Eastern Road
Field Maple Road
Finch Drive
Forman Close
Garden Close
Goat Willow Close
Griston Road
Harvest Road
Hunters Oak
Landing Light Way
Maize Court
Merchants Court
Norwich Road
Novak Drive
Regal Court
Station Way
Wheatcroft Drive
Whitebeam Crescent
Wild Cherry Close
High Street
Jessup Road
Norwich Road
Redhill Park
Thetford Road
Dereham Road
Ella Rose Court
Manor Park
Harvey Street
Church Road
Glebe Road
Railway Mews
Nelson Court
Frost Close
Sharman Avenue
Watton Green
Stevens Close
St Marys Close
Abbey Road
Goffe Close
Hamilton Close
Vicarage Walk
Victoria Court
Town Green Road
Watton Green 
Redhill Lane
Charles Avenue
Monkhams Drive
Roman Drive
Ashtree Road
Priory Road
Canon Close
Chestnut Road
Dudley Close
Byfords Way
Muston Walk
Bowes Close
Donald Moore Gardens

Carbrooke

Access From Shipdham Road To Brakehill Lodge Farm 
Bader Close 
Biggin Hill Way 
Boscombe Road 
Bridge Street 
Broadmoor Road 
Cardington Road 
Caudle Springs 
Church Street 
Cochrane Close 
Cranwell Road 
Drury Lane 
Farnborough Road 
Halton Road 
Hendon Avenue 
Meadow Lane 
Mill Lane 
Muriel Way 
Northolt Road 
Norwich Road 
Shipdham Road 
Summer Lane 
Willow Corner 

Great Ellingham

Bow Street
Broadacre Drive
Greenfield Drive
Honeybee Close
Long Street
Melton Meadow
Stalland Common
Wright Close
Hingham Road
Attleborough Road
Home Close
Rectory Lane
Mill Lane
Chequers Green
Church Street
Chequers Lane
Town Green
Glebe Meadow
Watton Road
Nelsons Loke
The Paddock
The Woodcutters

Little Ellingham

Hingham Road
Anchor Corner
Wood Lane
Attleborough Road
Church Avenue
Church Road
Rockland Lane
Goose Common
Barrack Row
Crown Lane
Poplar Lane
Scoulton Road
The Green

Attleborough and Rocklands All Saints

Anchor Corner
Fen Street
Lancaster Road
Spitfire Close
Waller Drive
Wellington Road
West Carr Road
Long Street
Wroo Road
Blenheim Drive

New Buckenham

Booseys Walk
Castle Hill Road
Chapel Hill
Cuffer Lane
Grange Road
King Street
Market Place
Moat Lane
Norwich Road
Queen Street
Rosemary Lane
St Martins Gardens
St Marys Close
Tanning Lane
Wymondham Road

Old Buckenham 

Abbey Road
Alms Houses
Attleborough Road
Barbers Yard
Bunns Bank
Cake Street
Castle Hill Road
Crown Road
Doe Lane
Fen Road
Fen Street
Forge Close
Hargham Close
Hargham Road
Harlingwood Lane
Leys Lane
March Field Way
Mill Road
New Buckenham Road
Oaklands
Old Post Office Terrace
Ragmere Road
St Andrews Close
Stacksford
The Green
The Old Yard

