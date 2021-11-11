Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Former convent sold for £400,000 and could be converted into family home

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:11 AM November 11, 2021
The Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham has been sold to a private buyer

The Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham has been sold to a private buyer - Credit: Brown & Co

An historic convent which educated children for 100 years and gained national attention after starring in a television series has been sold. 

The Sacred Heart Convent, in Swaffham, has sold for around £400,000 to a buyer who is hoping to use it for a family home, subject to planning permission. 

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart C

Channel 5 filmed its 'Bad Habits' TV series at Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham - Credit: Archant

A three-storey Georgian property, the building on Mangate Street offers more than 20,000 sq ft of space.

Its sale went through after Breckland Council planners confirmed that a conversion to residential use would be appropriate.

Meanwhile, the convent's old barn theatre and swimming pool have been acquired by Swaffham Town Council (STC).

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Haigh, divisional partner in commercial for the agent, Brown & Co, said: “We are delighted to sell this distinctive property to two separate buyers.

The barn theatre at Sacred Heart Convent has been purchased by Swaffham Town Council 

The barn theatre at Sacred Heart Convent has been purchased by Swaffham Town Council - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

"The convent is an attractive Georgian building with a number of cellular rooms, its own chapel and an attractive courtyard at the front.

"This will convert really well, in my opinion, to a large family home."

Sacred Heart school was run by a religious group known as the Daughters of Divine Charity, with around 160 pupils across a nursery, lower and senior schools.

The convent found stardom when it was filmed for Channel 5 series, 'Bad Habits', about a group of five party girls spending a month with the school’s sisters.

Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Pictured are sister Mi

Sister Michaela Switaj with model Gabby Ryan at Sacred Heart Convent for the filming of Channel 5 series 'Bad Habits' - Credit: Archant

But, having educated children there since 1914, the site went up for sale in 2019 and a new Catholic primary opened there soon after. 

STC announced its intention to buy the barn and pool last year, and has sealed a deal for around £300,000. The plan is to bring them into community use.

The two-storey brick and flint barn, with a pitched roof, had already been converted to provide a theatre alongside music and art rooms.  

A steering group has been formed to establish a management and business plan for the facility, but parts of the building must be refurbished before it opens to the public. 

Jill Skinner, Swaffham town councillor and chairman of the Barn Steering Group

Jill Skinner, Swaffham town councillor and chairman of the Barn Steering Group - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jill Skinner, town councillor and steering group chairman, said: "It is so good to finally get started on the nitty gritty of the project. This is where the hard work starts.

"There are lots of ideas and lots of enthusiasm to make this project work for the wider Swaffham community."

Swaffham News

