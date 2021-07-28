Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
1,000-year-old church to hold fundraising concerts

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:27 PM July 28, 2021   
St Mary's Church in Houghton on the Hill. Picture: Matthew Usher

St Mary's Church in Houghton on the Hill. Picture: Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

A 1,000-year-old church is set to hold two summer concerts in a fundraising effort to preserve the building and its beautiful 11th century wall paintings

“We do need to raise money for the church, because we haven’t got a parish, so we aren’t funded by anybody,” said Kate Gordon, trustee of St Mary’s Church at Houghton-on-the-Hill, near Swaffham. 

She added that she hoped the concerts would help “bring the church to a wider audience”.

On Saturday, July 31 at 4pm, ukulele and guitar player Donald Bousted, who is also a composer, will be performing original pieces he has written especially for the concert, while on Sunday, August 22, a performance will be given by Graham and Alison Cracknell, mixing classical, jazz and show tunes on violin and piano.

To register for the concerts, visit https://www.houghtonstmarys.org.uk/news-and-events#Events 
 

Author Picture Icon
