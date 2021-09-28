Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fly-tipper fined for dumping garden waste

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:20 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM September 28, 2021
Green waste dumped in Carbooke say Breckland Council

Green waste was dumped at a site in Carbrooke - Credit: Breckland Council

A fly-tipper has been fined £400 for dumping garden waste on private land in Carbrooke.

A large amount of waste, including branches and a 5ft long plant root, was discovered at the site following reports of littering and anti-social behaviour in the area.

After an investigation and help from the public, the owner of the waste was contacted and received a £400 fine.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment at Breckland Council, said: “This particular site in Carbrooke has been a regular hotspot for fly-tipping, however I hope this recent enforcement case sends a clear message that fly tipping anywhere in Breckland is unacceptable and action is being taken to stop it.

"Green waste can be disposed at a local Norfolk County Council Recycling for free, meaning this has been a very costly lesson for one resident, which we hope they will not repeat again in the future, otherwise a court appearance could be the next step.”

