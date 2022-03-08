Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Cars and boat damaged in blaze at manufacturing firm

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:41 PM March 8, 2022
Fire crews were called to Bevan Davidson International in Swaffham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

An artic trailer and a boat were among the items damaged in fire at a manufacturing business in Swaffham.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Bevan Davidson International, a manufacturing facility located in Norwich Road, at 1pm on Tuesday, March 8. 

Cars, a boat, fibreglass moulds, an artic trailer and a prefabricated building were damaged in the blaze. 

A spokesperson for the business said they believe a piece of cardboard caught fire in the yard.

Fire crews from Dersingham, King's Lynn, Swaffham, Thetford, Methwold and Massingham attended the scene.

Police were also called to the incident.

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

