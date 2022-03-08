Cars and boat damaged in blaze at manufacturing firm

Fire crews were called to Bevan Davidson International in Swaffham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

An artic trailer and a boat were among the items damaged in fire at a manufacturing business in Swaffham.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Bevan Davidson International, a manufacturing facility located in Norwich Road, at 1pm on Tuesday, March 8.

Cars, a boat, fibreglass moulds, an artic trailer and a prefabricated building were damaged in the blaze.

A spokesperson for the business said they believe a piece of cardboard caught fire in the yard.

Fire crews from Dersingham, King's Lynn, Swaffham, Thetford, Methwold and Massingham attended the scene.

Police were also called to the incident.