Published: 9:24 AM October 7, 2021

A flock of geese flew into a main power line and caused an electrical fire in the village of Pentney. - Credit: Submitted

A flock of geese flew into a main power line and caused an electrical fire in a West Norfolk village.

Fire crews were called at around 7.07pm last night [October 6] to reports of an electricity pole fire on Church Close, in Pentney.

Video of the incident shows flames at the base of the pole.

The crew from King’s Lynn South made the scene safe.

The incident was stopped at 7.32pm.