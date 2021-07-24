'We will get it back' - Care home told to improve but boss stays positive

Published: 11:18 AM July 24, 2021

A care home boss says positive steps have been taken to address concerns around food and drink management and missing personal belongings in its latest inspection report.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Dorrington House, in Watton, requires improvement after inspectors came to view the home and assess how safe and well led it was. It was previously rated good.

The inspection was prompted in part by concerns from a local healthcare professional about the management of people's eating and drinking.

CQC inspectors said there was good practice to eating and drinking and people's preferences to food were documented but kitchen staff were unable to tell which resident had fortified meals or needed their food thickening.

Steve Dorrington has responded to the homes requires improvement rating from the CQC. - Credit: Ian Burt

The care provider said this would be addressed through training and that dietary changes will be recorded and passed on.

Steve Dorrington, who also owns Dorrington House in Dereham and Wells, said he was certain the home will get its good rating back.

In addition he addressed the changes made following relatives' concerns personal belongings had gone missing.

He said: "We will get it back. We have offered to put safes into every single room. We want the families to have the combination and the key. I will keep the spare keys at home out of reach of the care home, it exonerates the staff.

"It also gives the family a space of their own."

The CQC report said the registered manager had arranged a meeting with the person and their family and given assurances they will provide people who use the service with their own personal safe.

The report said: "While we fully understand that things can go missing in a large service like this, we have asked the provider to have a more proactive approach to this issue given that a high percentage of people we spoke to raised a concern."

The report also found the home had already begun to address some of the concerns which prompted the inspection and had a clear plan to complete it.

Dorrington House in Watton provides care to 51 residents, some of whom live with dementia.



