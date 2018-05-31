Could Wayland become the best place to stay in Norfolk?

Wayland is being advertised as the perfect place for a cycling holiday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wayland is the perfect destination for families to visit, a commerce group has claimed, as plans are announced for an advertising campaign to show off the area.

Watton town centre was transformed for the carnival in 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Watton town centre was transformed for the carnival in 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Wayland Chamber of Commerce hopes to pitch the area as the best place for groups looking to tour Norfolk due to its central location, businesses and tourist links.

David Dent, chairman of the group, said that the campaign is part of plan to move Wayland forward by identifying particular target groups.

He said: "We are trying to build information and marketing that we can tailor and promote to individual groups. As a place Wayland is not going to be the big tourist centre for Norfolk, but what it can be is an excellent base for those who want to come and tour Norfolk.

"We are brilliantly positioned on a cross road with the A11 and A47 not too far away - the north Norfolk coast not to far away."

David Dent, chairman of the Wayland Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Marc Betts David Dent, chairman of the Wayland Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Marc Betts

A group the chamber has focused on is the cycling community after businesses highlighted the people that already visit, using hotels as a base.

"There are caravan groups and rambling groups and we can actually be targeting these and saying this is the place where you want to base yourself if you want a week touring Norfolk," Mr Dent added.

"We'll be bringing together information about restaurants, hotels and pubs as well as the tourist information.

"Everybody creates a website and says this is what we have on offer, but customers have to be actively looking. What we're going to do is the opposite and identify the groups that might have an interest in coming to Wayland.

"Every cycling club in the country is going to be getting a letter from us to come here."

The campaign comes after the chamber announced ambitious plans to create a culture hub in the centre of Watton.

"Really this is an integrated approach to retail, creating a sense of purpose for craft and media, keeping our youngsters here and training them up and giving them something to be enthusiastic about in Wayland", Mr Dent added, "all of it will tie in together to move Wayland forward."