Skate park bin set on fire in Swaffham

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:58 PM April 13, 2022
Haspalls Road skate park in Swaffham, Norfolk

Haspalls Road skate park in Swaffham, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A bin was emptied and its contents set on fire in a Swaffham skate park.

Between 12pm on Friday, April 1 and 8am on Monday, April 4, the unknown offenders set fire to the contents of the bin at Haspalls Road skate park, damaging the surface.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident of criminal damage.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve crime reference number 36/24801/22.

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

