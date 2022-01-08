Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Public toilets unusable after been vandalised four times in a week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:25 PM January 8, 2022
Swaffham public toilets

Swaffham public toilets have been vandalised four times this week, forcing one of them to be closed - Credit: Richard Bishop

Public toilets in Swaffham have been damaged and covered in mess, forcing one to be closed for repairs.

Town clerk Richard Bishop posted images on Twitter following the vandalism and has said there has been four incidents this week.

Norfolk Police are now investigating the incident.

In a tweet, Mr Bishop said that one toilet was reopened for today but the other had to be closed for repairs.

Swaffham public toilets vandalism

Damage done to the ceiling of a public toilet in Swaffham - Credit: Richard Bishop

In 2019, plans to transform a disused storage building in the town's Recreation Park into 'vandal-proof' public toilets were approved.

The move came after the building, which had not been used for 15 years, was also targeted by vandals.

The building used to be used as public toilets but it became "economically unviable" to maintain them.

Mr Bishop urged people with information about the vandalism to contact Norfolk Police on 101. 


Swaffham News

