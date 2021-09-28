Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Motorcyclist in critical condition following A134 crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:26 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 10:12 AM September 28, 2021
Wattlington Road Junction A134

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the A134. - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash on the A134 in Shouldham Thorpe.

A Honda motorcycle collided with a black Audi at the Watlington Road junction at 3.45pm on Sunday, September 26. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage.

Witnesses should contact PC William George at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 or emailwilliam.george@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 318 of Sunday September 26.

