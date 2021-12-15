More than 100 cannabis plants found in cul-de-sac in Watton
Published: 7:55 AM December 15, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
More than 100 cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds have been discovered at a property in a Watton cul-de-sac.
Norfolk Police found the drugs on Monday, December 13, after searching a property in Garden Close while conducting a warrant.
Following the search they discovered more than 100 plants and found the electricity meter had been bypassed.
Nobody has been arrested and enquiries continue to identify the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime investigation number 36/92460/21.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
