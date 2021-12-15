More than 100 cannabis plants found in cul-de-sac in Watton

Norfolk Police found more than 100 cannabis plants at a property in a cul-de-sac in Watton - Credit: Norfolk Police

More than 100 cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds have been discovered at a property in a Watton cul-de-sac.

Norfolk Police found the drugs on Monday, December 13, after searching a property in Garden Close while conducting a warrant.

Following the search they discovered more than 100 plants and found the electricity meter had been bypassed.

Nobody has been arrested and enquiries continue to identify the suspect(s).

Officers from #BrecklandNPT executed a drugs warrant in Watton yesterday seizing 100 cannabis plants. Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime investigation number 36/92460/21.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.