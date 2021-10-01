Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:28 PM October 1, 2021   
A grey BMW M2 was stolen from a driveway in Weasenham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A BMW has been stolen from a driveway after home was broken into. 

A property in Rougham End in Weasenham was broken into between 11.30am on Wednesday, September 29, and 1.30pm on Thursday, September 30. 

Keys were taken from inside the home and a grey BMW M2 was then stolen from the driveway.

Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who has information concerning the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact PC Melanie Reed at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72473/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk

