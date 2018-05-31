Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou Peter Georgiou

The family of a man who was punched in the face while walking his dog have warned other pet owners to be wary of attackers.

Tommy Georgiou decided to walk his family dog, Norman, an English Bull Terrier, at 8pm on Saturday, January 11, at Church Walk, in Watton, when he was attacked and punched in the face by a man who tried to grab Norman's lead.

The attacker is believed to have been accompanied by two other men, but Mr Georgiou, 43, who lives at Lime Tree Walk with his parents, wrapped the lead around his hand and managed to escape.

The incident has been reported to the police but Peter Georgiou, the father of Tommy Georgiou, said his son has been left shaken up after the attack and now he wants to warn the community.

Mr Georgiou said: "Tommy got to Church Walk and it is very dark down there at night and as he got level with the trees the dog stopped to wee and that was when a guy stepped out in front of Tommy and startled him.

Watton Beat Manager PC Austin carried out reassurance patrols in Church Walk. Photo: Breckland Police Watton Beat Manager PC Austin carried out reassurance patrols in Church Walk. Photo: Breckland Police

"The man attempted to grab the lead but as Tommy tried to take the lead back he noticed two other men behind the first and that was when he was punched in the face.

"Tommy managed to wrap the lead around his arm, pulled back and ran home. He was really shaken up, but he managed to tell me what happened and I went running down there but they were gone."

Mr Georgiou was left with an injury to his eye, but his father said it could have been a lot worse and he took to Facebook to warn other vulnerable dog walkers and the post has received nearly 2,000 shares.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police received a report of an incident of assault in which a man in his 40s was punched in the face causing minor facial injuries.

#Watton Beat Manager #PcAustin has been out on footbeat this evening carrying out reassurance patrols in Church Walk. Pleased to report no issues. #CommunityPolicing#PC898 pic.twitter.com/gZeH0YLSOJ — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) January 13, 2020

"The incident happened on Church Walk at approximately 8pm on Saturday, January 11. Enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Georgiou added: "We want to warn other people because a lot of people go down to Church Walk with their dogs and a lot of woman have been quite frightened by what's happened. They need to be vigilant.

"A lot of people know Norman, sometimes his breed can look intimidating, but he is as silly as a bunch of bananas. He is very well known, and everyone loves him."