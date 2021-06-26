Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire crews tackling building fire on industrial estate

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:41 PM June 26, 2021    Updated: 7:29 PM June 26, 2021
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are attending a commercial building fire in Watton.

Fire crews are making "good progress" to tackle a fire which has spread into a building on a Watton industrial estate.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has sent fire engines from Hingham and Watton fire stations as well as the aerial ladder platform from Earlham following reports of a commercial building fire. 

The service received a call at 4.35pm on Saturday afternoon to Threxton Road Industrial Estate, in Watton. 

Crews remained at the scene after an hour. 

A fire service spokesman said: "The fire has spread to the main building. Good progress is being made."

The crews are using hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

More to follow.

