Classic cars to head to fundraising show

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:36 PM August 17, 2021   
Organisers, Jamie Bell and Katrina Kerslake, with the military jeep which won best in show at Caleb'

Jamie Bell and Katrina Kerslake are organising a classic car show in Watton. - Credit: Copyright: Archant

Classic cars and modern machines will be fired up and driven to Watton for a charity car festival. 

Jamie Bell and partner Katrina Kerslake are organising the Sunday, August 22 event, where more than 80 cars will go on show. 

Mr Bell, who runs Detail and shine valeting on the Watton Industrial Estate, said the idea for the festival came from a previous event they ran in 2016, which raised money to support a boy with childhood cancer. 

He said: "This time we're going to raise money for the Daisy Programme, which supports women and men affected by domestic violence, and Morgan Stanley House at Great Ormond Street Hospital."

Mr Bell said the festival, which would take place at the industrial estate from 11am to 4pm, would also feature an ice-cream van, face painting, a raffle and a tea bar. He said trophies would be handed out.

"We've got everything coming, Aston Martins, a Lamborghini, we've also got a modified car club coming up," he said.



