Roads to close in Swaffham for Christmas market weekend

Published: 3:17 PM September 23, 2021

The Christmas market weekend will take place over December 4 and 5. - Credit: Archant

Swaffham Town Council have announced a two-day road closure due to a weekend Christmas market set to arrive in the town.

Over December 4 and 5, Swaffham marketplace will be taken over by festive cheer, with market stalls and Christmas activities opening.

The two-day event is to make up for the Christmas events that did not happen in 2020, due to Covid restrictions.

The Swaffham marketplace will taken over by food stalls and live music on the Saturday evening. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2011

On the Saturday, the usual market will take place with extra festive stalls, as well as a Holly Fair.

The road on the west side of the marketplace will be closed to allow for a mobile ice rink to be opened on both days of the weekend.

A lantern parade will kick off the festivities on Saturday evening as the market is replaced with food stalls.

LMX, a Little Mix tribute band, will headline the live music for the night.

On Sunday, a Christmas market will take place alongside a funfair and a Santa's Grotto will be open for children to visit.

The town's Christmas lights will be turned on at 5pm on Sunday.