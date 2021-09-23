Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Roads to close in Swaffham for Christmas market weekend

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:17 PM September 23, 2021   
Swaffham Christmas Lights switch-on. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

The Christmas market weekend will take place over December 4 and 5. - Credit: Archant

Swaffham Town Council have announced a two-day road closure due to a weekend Christmas market set to arrive in the town.

Over December 4 and 5, Swaffham marketplace will be taken over by festive cheer, with market stalls and Christmas activities opening.

The two-day event is to make up for the Christmas events that did not happen in 2020, due to Covid restrictions.

Swaffham Market Cross and Market Place. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Swaffham marketplace will taken over by food stalls and live music on the Saturday evening. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2011

On the Saturday, the usual market will take place with extra festive stalls, as well as a Holly Fair.

The road on the west side of the marketplace will be closed to allow for a mobile ice rink to be opened on both days of the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

A lantern parade will kick off the festivities on Saturday evening as the market is replaced with food stalls.

LMX, a Little Mix tribute band, will headline the live music for the night.

On Sunday, a Christmas market will take place alongside a funfair and a Santa's Grotto will be open for children to visit.

The town's Christmas lights will be turned on at 5pm on Sunday.

Swaffham News

