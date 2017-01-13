Christmas joy as brave girl gets break from cancer treatment

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her dad Aaron and aunt Naomi. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family Archant

Christmas has come early for a brave three-year-old girl, who got the all-clear to take a break from a gruelling year-long cancer treatment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her dad Aaron. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her dad Aaron. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family

Esmé Lambert, from Swaffham, was given special permission to leave Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she is undergoing 56 weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

Parents Wendy and Aaron arranged a special week away to Suffolk where they invited friends and family to drop in to help give Esmé a much-needed boost before she embarks on her last two chemotherapy cycles. The family also celebrated Esmé's third birthday during the break.

Mrs Lambert said: "We managed to get away for a few days and it was amazing, it was a really special birthday for a very special girl.

"We all needed a break and it was wonderful to see the family back together again just doing normal things. It really helped Esmé and it was a joy to see her just being a little girl again playing with her brothers and sisters."

Esme Lambert with her mum and dad after she was first admitted to hospital. Photo: Lambert Family Esme Lambert with her mum and dad after she was first admitted to hospital. Photo: Lambert Family

The family get-together was nearly cancelled when Esmé developed an infection in her Hickman line - a catheter used to administer drugs - but hospital staff rallied round to make sure she did not miss her break.

The family are now back from their birthday break and waiting for Esmé's infection to completely clear before she can continue treatment.

Mrs Lambert said: "We are a few weeks overdue which is a little scary as we don't want anything nasty returning but we are staying positive and having blood checks done on a daily basis.

"Esmé is back going to hospital on a daily basis for antibiotics until doctors confirm that her infection has gone."

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her aunt Naomi Bell. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her aunt Naomi Bell. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family

The family's life was turned upside down last year after it was discovered Esmé had an Ependymoma tumour.

The Lamberts later nominated Esmé for the Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Awards, which celebrate the strength shown by youngsters who have been diagnosed with and treated for cancer.

They are now encouraging other families to nominate their own 'stars' in the run-up to Christmas.

Every child nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and certificate. For more information about the awards visit cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople, and to support Esmé's family visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-little-esme.

Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her mum Wendy. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family Esmé Lambert, three, from Swaffham, with her mum Wendy. Esmé has been taking a Christmas break from a 56-week course of intensive chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour nearly a year ago. Picture: Supplied by the family

You may also want to watch: