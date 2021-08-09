Cash prizes available at town's classic car show

Published: 2:41 PM August 9, 2021

A winning car at the 2019 Swaffham Classic Car Show. - Credit: Supplied by Swaffham Town Council

Fans of vintage cars can look forward to the Swaffham Classic Car Show on Sunday August 29.

The show, organised by Swaffham Town Council (STC), will feature a variety of craft- and car-related stalls as well as food vendors, and will take place at the recreation ground on Haspalls Road.

Guests enjoying the 2019 Swaffham Classic Car Show. - Credit: Supplied by Swaffham Town Council

This will be the fourth show organised by STC, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s show.

Sponsored by Bevan Davidson International and LG Motors, all proceeds will help STC enhance the recreation ground and open space facilities.

A stall selling various car ornaments at the 2019 Swaffham Classic Car Show. - Credit: Supplied by Swaffham Town Council

Though the event is free entry, brochures will be sold for £1, with a cash prize going to those who have a lucky number on their brochure. The first prize will be £200 and the second prize £50.

Gates open to the public at 10am, and cars will be judged in various categories at 2.30pm, followed by prize presentations at 3.15pm. The lucky brochure numbers will be drawn at 3.30pm, before the show closes at 4pm.

The car show will feature a range of motors from yesteryear. - Credit: Supplied by Swaffham Town Council

Car-owners still wishing to enter can contact reception@swaffhamtowncouncil.gov.uk. Car entry is free.