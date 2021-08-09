Cash prizes available at town's classic car show
- Credit: Supplied by Swaffham Town Council
Fans of vintage cars can look forward to the Swaffham Classic Car Show on Sunday August 29.
The show, organised by Swaffham Town Council (STC), will feature a variety of craft- and car-related stalls as well as food vendors, and will take place at the recreation ground on Haspalls Road.
This will be the fourth show organised by STC, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s show.
Sponsored by Bevan Davidson International and LG Motors, all proceeds will help STC enhance the recreation ground and open space facilities.
Though the event is free entry, brochures will be sold for £1, with a cash prize going to those who have a lucky number on their brochure. The first prize will be £200 and the second prize £50.
You may also want to watch:
Gates open to the public at 10am, and cars will be judged in various categories at 2.30pm, followed by prize presentations at 3.15pm. The lucky brochure numbers will be drawn at 3.30pm, before the show closes at 4pm.
Car-owners still wishing to enter can contact reception@swaffhamtowncouncil.gov.uk. Car entry is free.
Most Read
- 1 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
- 2 See stunning views from water tower converted into dream home
- 3 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 4 Claire's 'contentment' sees her celebrate 105th birthday
- 5 'It's an honour': Meet the UK's oldest postmistress from Norfolk
- 6 What does the future hold for Swaffham’s Green Britain Centre?
- 7 The great outdoors: how alfresco dining has helped pubs battle back
- 8 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
- 9 Wanted man arrested on north Norfolk coast
- 10 Cash prizes available at town's classic car show