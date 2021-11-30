Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
TSB announce closure of its bank in Swaffham

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:46 PM November 30, 2021
TSB announce branch closure in Swaffham

TSB has announced plans to close its Swaffham branch in May 2022 - Credit: Google

TSB has announced plans to close its Swaffham branch in 2022.

The closure is part of a nationwide scheme to shut 70 branches across the UK.

The bank blamed a decline in use of its outlets and a rise in customers banking digitally.

The Market Place site will close on May 24, 2022 and will leave the town with only two bank branches, the Nationwide Building Society and the Yorkshire Building Society, both also in Market Place.

The town council said it would be discussing the closure at its next meeting, in early December.

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: "Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future. 

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

TSB said that 90pc of customer transactions are carried out digitally and 90pc of mortgage appointments are done via video meetings. 

Swaffham News

