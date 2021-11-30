TSB announce closure of its bank in Swaffham
- Credit: Google
TSB has announced plans to close its Swaffham branch in 2022.
The closure is part of a nationwide scheme to shut 70 branches across the UK.
The bank blamed a decline in use of its outlets and a rise in customers banking digitally.
The Market Place site will close on May 24, 2022 and will leave the town with only two bank branches, the Nationwide Building Society and the Yorkshire Building Society, both also in Market Place.
The town council said it would be discussing the closure at its next meeting, in early December.
TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: "Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.
“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”
Most Read
- 1 Waste carrier fined £1,900 after metal and containers found in woodland
- 2 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
- 3 Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down
- 4 Hockey club plans fundraising tournament to save its pitch
- 5 Converted water tower home to appear on Grand Designs
- 6 Road closed after overhead powerlines go down
- 7 RAF Marham fighter pilot crashes £100m F-35 in Mediterranean Sea
- 8 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding
- 9 Wind farm decision due in days
- 10 Norfolk passes 100,000 positive Covid tests as rates rise
TSB said that 90pc of customer transactions are carried out digitally and 90pc of mortgage appointments are done via video meetings.