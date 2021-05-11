Charity shop reopens for first time in 15 months after lockdown and flood
- Credit: Sue Ryder
A much-loved charity shop has reopened after 15 months of closure due to lockdown and flood damage.
The Sue Ryder store on Watton High Street welcomed back customers on Tuesday (May 11) for the first time since March last year.
It was initially forced to close in line with Covid lockdown restrictions, a situation which put the charity and its hospices in danger of going bust.
Flash floods later in the year caused extensive damage and meant the shop could not reopen last month as rules were relaxed.
But as the '£3 or less' favourite got back up and running, regional sales manager Jo Panks said she was elated to have the store back.
"We are delighted to be able to reopen," she said.
"The funds raised help Sue Ryder to be there when it matters for those in need of palliative, neurological or bereavement support."
To find out more about volunteering, visit sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer.
