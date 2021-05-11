Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News > Business

Charity shop reopens for first time in 15 months after lockdown and flood

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:19 PM May 11, 2021   
The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding

The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding - Credit: Sue Ryder

A much-loved charity shop has reopened after 15 months of closure due to lockdown and flood damage. 

The Sue Ryder store on Watton High Street welcomed back customers on Tuesday (May 11) for the first time since March last year.

The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding

The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding - Credit: Sue Ryder

It was initially forced to close in line with Covid lockdown restrictions, a situation which put the charity and its hospices in danger of going bust.

Flash floods later in the year caused extensive damage and meant the shop could not reopen last month as rules were relaxed. 

But as the '£3 or less' favourite got back up and running, regional sales manager Jo Panks said she was elated to have the store back. 

The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding

The Sue Ryder shop on Watton High Street was forced to close for 15 months due to lockdown and flooding - Credit: Sue Ryder

"We are delighted to be able to reopen," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"The funds raised help Sue Ryder to be there when it matters for those in need of palliative, neurological or bereavement support."

To find out more about volunteering, visit sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lockdown to be eased: what else can I do from May 17?
  2. 2 'Your efforts have paid off' - Further lockdown lifting confirmed for May 17
  3. 3 Six things to see when Norfolk's museums reopen on May 17
  1. 4 Buses converted into Covid testing units ahead of expected third wave
  2. 5 Builder opens shepherd huts on site with unusual feature
  3. 6 Wanted man arrested in Dereham
  4. 7 Emotional great grandma meets nine-month-old twins for first time
  5. 8 Charity shop reopens for first time in 15 months after lockdown and flood
  6. 9 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  7. 10 B1108 closed at Kimberley as level crossing refurbished
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

swaffham traffic

Logs spill across A47 after lorry and tractor crash

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Waggon and Horses pub in Shipdham is set to be demolished. Picture: Archant

160-year-old pub to be demolished to make way for seven homes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Sacred Heart Convent on Mangate Street. Picture Matthew Usher.

Town planning for future of theatre and swimming pool at historic convent

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus