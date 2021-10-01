Watton News Swaffham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Watton and Swaffham Times > News > Business

Soil testing firm to create 45 new jobs in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:22 PM October 1, 2021   
Cawood, a Swaffham-based soil testing firm, is set to create a further 45 jobs in Norfolk.

Cawood, a Swaffham-based soil testing firm, is set to create a further 45 jobs in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk-based soil testing firm is set to create a further 45 jobs in the county. 

Cawood, based in Swaffham, is growing its soil testing team to meet “unprecedented” customer demand. 

The company is expanding its existing laboratory with technically advanced instrumentation, enhanced facilities and additional team members at all levels. 

Its services help farmers and advisors benchmark soil health and tailor fertiliser requirements to optimise crop production. 

Sean Stevenson, commercial director, said: “This extra capacity will allow us to meet our customers’ needs even more efficiently and effectively than before, as well as open up a large number of job opportunities in the local area as we recruit.” 

The company also tests soils for carbon levels to help guide future farming activities. 

Simon Parrington, chief executive officer, added: “Since its development a couple of years ago, Carbon Check has been key to helping farmers throughout the UK along the journey towards more sustainable farming practices.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village
  2. 2 Covid sees life expectancy figure drop for men - and rise for women
  3. 3 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  1. 4 Soil testing firm to create 45 new jobs in Norfolk
  2. 5 Roads to close in Swaffham for Christmas market weekend
  3. 6 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
  4. 7 Motorcyclist in critical condition following A134 crash
  5. 8 First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale
  6. 9 Fly-tipper fined for dumping garden waste
  7. 10 Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve feature on The One Show

Cawood is hiring new laboratory colleagues for a variety of roles, from entry level to experienced analysts. 

Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign

Updated

Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A penalty charge notice is placed on a car windscreen by a Norwich City Council parking attendant. P

Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Women wearing dirndls and smiling.

Visit Norfolk

7 Oktoberfest events happening in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon