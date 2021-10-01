Soil testing firm to create 45 new jobs in Norfolk

Published: 1:22 PM October 1, 2021

Cawood, a Swaffham-based soil testing firm, is set to create a further 45 jobs in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk-based soil testing firm is set to create a further 45 jobs in the county.

Cawood, based in Swaffham, is growing its soil testing team to meet “unprecedented” customer demand.

The company is expanding its existing laboratory with technically advanced instrumentation, enhanced facilities and additional team members at all levels.

Its services help farmers and advisors benchmark soil health and tailor fertiliser requirements to optimise crop production.

Sean Stevenson, commercial director, said: “This extra capacity will allow us to meet our customers’ needs even more efficiently and effectively than before, as well as open up a large number of job opportunities in the local area as we recruit.”

The company also tests soils for carbon levels to help guide future farming activities.

Simon Parrington, chief executive officer, added: “Since its development a couple of years ago, Carbon Check has been key to helping farmers throughout the UK along the journey towards more sustainable farming practices.”

Cawood is hiring new laboratory colleagues for a variety of roles, from entry level to experienced analysts.