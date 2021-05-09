Emotional great grandma meets nine-month-old twins for first time

Published: 11:51 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM May 9, 2021

Pat Allington, a resident at Buckingham Lodge Care Home, meeting her twin great grandchildren for the very first time. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pair of nine-month-old twins have met their great-grandmother for the first time in a joyous meeting of the generations at a Norfolk care home.

Twins Arlen and Eivin Thorne were born seven weeks early last August and spent three weeks in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's NICU unit in King's Lynn.

Their parents Ashley Thorne and Kate Butcher had been given a prognosis the twins had a 30 to 40pc chance of dying during the pregnancy due to sharing a sack and a placenta.

After overcoming the odds, the family was able to see great-grandmother Pat Allington for the first time in a year on Saturday, when they visited Buckingham Lodge care home in Carbrooke.

The 92-year-old beamed as she cuddled her first great-children who she described as "gorgeous".

Mr Thorne, 27, from Shouldham Thorpe said: "It's the first time nan has got to see them.

"She walked in and screamed.

"It was amazing. We haven't seen nan in a year. I've got close to my nan and it was lovely to see her, I was thrilled. It's been a really nice day."

Until the visit, the family has been able to compile photos for Mrs Allington as well as send videos for staff to share with her.

Ms Butcher, 39, said: "We thought we would get to their first birthday before she would get to meet them. It was lovely she managed to see them while they are still relatively small.

"If you look at the twin you would never know they were there were 4lbs something and they were born seven weeks early.

"We didn't know from one day to the next if they were going to be there. There was that extra emotion about Pat seeing them and they are doing so well. The odds were stacked right from the point they were conceived.

"They are just fun loving and happy and inquisitive."

The couple will be taking on a 35-mile challenge in the Brecon Beacons in September in support of the unit for caring for the twins.