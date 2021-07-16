Grants of up to £10k on offer as part of environmental scheme

Published: 7:17 AM July 16, 2021

Community groups are being urged to come forward with their ideas for projects which benefit the environment with grants on offer ranging from £500 to £10,000.

Breckland Council’s new Green Grants scheme has been launched as part of its commitment to drive environmental-friendly changes in the district.

To enable a diverse mix of projects to be supported the criteria is being kept broad.

Breckland Council - Credit: IAN BURT

However projects which are most likely to receive a grant include those which find solutions to environmental problems, reduce litter and waste, save water and energy, promote green travel options, protect natural habitats, and educate people on ways they could make small changes in their lifestyles.

The council hopes to award up to 80 small grants of £500 and between six to 12 large grants of between £5,000-£10,000, depending on the applications submitted.

Applications can be submitted by Breckland community groups, schools, businesses, town and parish councils, and charities.

Councillor Ian Sherwood, Breckland’s sustainability strategy lead, said: “At the heart of our sustainability strategy is a commitment to not only make positive environmental changes ourselves, but to work with others so they can deliver green schemes too.

Breckland councillor Ian Sherwood - Credit: Breckland Council

"This significant funding will help local groups’ ideas become a reality and I can’t wait to see the breadth of the proposals that are put forward.”

The announcement comes as Breckland Council also released £10,000 to Northgate High School in Dereham, to support the school’s well-established programme of green initiatives. The money will be spent on a bottle shredder and plastic-making machine.

Students at Northgate High School in Dereham who received £10,000 from Breckland Council to support green initiatives - Credit: Northgate High School

Mr Sherwood added: “The high school has an impressive track record of delivering a range of environmentally-friendly schemes and I’m delighted that we’re able to help them take another step forward with their next project.”

Green Grant scheme applications must be submitted by Sunday, September 12. Funding awards will be made in early October.

For more information and to submit a bid, go to www.breckland.gov.uk/climate-change/green-community-grants.